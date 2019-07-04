Haj flight operation begins from Lahore, Islamabad

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: The first Haj flight carrying 214 pilgrims took off from Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore for Madina on Thursday.

The first Haj flight SV 719 departed from New Islamabad International Airport on early Thursday morning. Under the ‘Road to Makkah” project which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the customs and immigration process of Haj pilgrims would be completed at the Islamabad Airport thus saving them the 10 to 12-hour process at the Jeddah Airport.

Special help counters have been set up at the Islamabad Airport to facilitate the pilgrims. 22,000 Haj pilgrims will benefit from this initiative. Under the 'Road to Makkah' project, the customs checking and immigration of Pakistani

Haj pilgrims will be done within the country, saving them from hassle at the Saudi airports. The Ministry of Religious Affairs has also started issuance of E-Visa for Haj pilgrims under government Haj scheme. Ten Haji camps have become functional across the country.

The intending Hajis will be provided passports, tickets, lockets and stickers before Haj flight. According to a spokesperson for the Religious Affairs Ministry, the first Haj flight from Karachi and Peshawar will depart on Friday, while the first Haj flight would depart from Sukkar on Saturday.

From Multan, the first flight would depart on July 6, while the first flight from Quetta, will depart on July 7 (Sunday). From Faisalabad, the first flight carrying Haj pilgrims will depart on July 8 (Monday). Pilgrims would depart from Sialkot on July 10 (Wednesday), while flights from Rahim Yar Khan will depart on July 27.