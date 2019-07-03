BD professor doused in kerosene over ‘lewd’ lectures

CHITTAGONG: Teachers demonstrated in Bangladesh´s Chittagong port city Wednesday after a student doused a top professor with kerosene to protest against his allegedly lewd lectures, police and officials said.

Masud Mahmud, a professor of English literature at private University of Science and Technology, escaped unhurt Tuesday after other students and police came to his rescue. Local police chief Pranab Kumar Chowdhury said a student had been arrested and remanded in custody. The Bengali daily Prothom Alo said the professor was chased by around half a dozen students before two of them shoved him, and another doused him with kerosene.