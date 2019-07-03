CM praises high standards at Bohra community’s academy

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday visited Al-Jamea-tus-Saifiyah, a religious academy being run by the Dawoodi Bohra community in North Nazimabad, and praised its high standards of education.

The CM said the academy was a world-class institute where modern techniques were being used to impart religious education. He paid the visit to the academy on an invitation of the Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat. He also addressed students receiving education there.

He said he felt honoured by visiting the institute which was also visited by his father Syed Abdullah Shah during his tenure as the Sindh chief minister. Murad remarked that he was happy to see discipline, values and dedication in the students of Al-Jamea-tus-Saifiyah. “You are peace loving people who have constributed a lot in the development of this city of Karachi,” he said.

Over 500 students, including boys and girls, study at the institute. They are not only from Pakistan but also from Malaysia, Indonesia and other countries as well.

Al-Jamea-tus-Saifiyah is the educational legacy of the Dawoodi Bohra community and a realisation of their philosophy, the CM said, adding that its graduates could thrive in the complex and changing world surroundings.

The CM said during his visit to various classes, library and other facilities at the institute, he observed that a range of subjects were being taught there ranging from Holy Quran and its related disciplines, Hadith, Islamic jurisprudence, classical Arabic language and literature to contemporary English language and literature, O-level science and various social sciences. Murad said he would personally invite Bohra community’s spiritual leader Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin to visit Karachi again. He said Dr Saifuddin was a great scholar and always preached love, fraternity and respect for humanity.

Earlier, he was accorded a warm welcome when he reached the academy. He was received by a large delegation of the Dawoodi Bohra community led by Kumail Younis. Besides classrooms and the library, he also visited the play area, hostel and swimming pool at the academy.