‘Rule of law to be ensured at every cost’

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar on Tuesday said that the rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution would be ensured at every cost in the country.

Addressing a seminar at the Judicial Academy, he said that no one could escape punishment as there was same law for both rich and the poor. Ch Sarwar described the special appointment of Justice Jawad Hasan for resolving issues of overseas Pakistanis as the historical step, saying that the government and the judiciary are on the same page for resolving the grievances of the overseas Pakistanis.

The governor said that the promise of Prime Minister Imran Khan for ensuring rights to overseas community would be fulfilled. Governor Muhammad Sarwar said that the role of overseas Pakistanis for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan was important. He also lauded their role in the country’s politics and called them as ambassadors of the country across the world.

“The overseas Pakistanis cannot be neglected and for the first time in the history of this country, a special judge has been appointed for hearing their cases in the Lahore High Court (LHC) due to special efforts made by the LHC Chief Justice,” Ch Sarwar said.

He added that special judges will be appointed at the district level for addressing the grievances of the overseas community. He also urged the overseas Pakistanis to invest in their country without any hesitation and assured them every kind of protection and guarantee. “I am proud of setting up the commission in Punjab for addressing grievances of the overseas Pakistanis and a competent team including Javed Iqbal Bukahri is there making untiring efforts as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to give rights to the overseas Pakistanis,” the governor concluded. LHC Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan, Justice Jawad Hasan, LHC Registrar, Overseas Punjab Commission Chairman Javed Iqbal Bukhari, Vice Chairman Overseas Commission Muhammad Waseem Ramay besides a large number of lawyers were also present.