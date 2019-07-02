Pak coach refrains from directly criticising India

LONDON: Pakistan held a training session here at Lord’s on Tuesday ahead of their last group game against Bangladesh on Friday.

They will carry another one on Wednesday but Pakistan’s attention would be elsewhere – at the World Cup game between England and New Zealand at Chester le Street. The Pakistanis would be praying for a Black Caps victory as such a result would keep them alive in the hunt for a World Cup semi-final spot.

“Yes of course I would be watching tomorrow’s match,” said Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur. Arthur was also following India’s match against England in Birmingham on Sunday. India’s lack of intent in the match, which they lost by 31 runs, attracted a lot of criticism from various quarters.

Arthur, whose team is the most affected because of the Birmingham result, refrained from taking a direct swipe at India. But he did express his disappointment over the manner the Indians approach the game. “Look it wasn’t in our hands. But yes it was really disappointing,” he said.

Arthur hoped that New Zealand would do better against England. “It would be great if New Zealand win because that would give us a chance,” he said. However, Arthur admitted that England were the favourites to win on Wednesday.

An England win will virtually knock Pakistan out of the World Cup. “We will have a chance but I know it will become highly unlikely for us to qualify (if England beat New Zealand),” he said.