ZU organises workshop in collaboration with University of Northampton

The Ziauddin University’s Faculty of Law and the University of Northampton, UK, have jointly organised a four-day workshop titled “Staff Training and development Program” at the Ziauddin University.

Prof Dr Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui, vice chancellor, Ziauddin University, said: “We have a consortium of universities in Pakistan and they have got members and they have got a very good opportunity to share their experiences and have interactions with each other. Workshops like these are very beneficial for teaching staff to develop their teaching methodologies and skills.”

“The purpose of this workshop is to work together on the same page by both universities to come together in one location for training sessions and understanding each other’s teaching methodologies.”

He further said, “Also, [we] need to cover admissions, student records, assessments, ceremonies and exams (ACE), library and learning services, academic partnerships, office and finance.” On the first day of the workshop, introduction to the University of Northampton, an overview of the program, professional services and key contacts, interactive activities, introduction to UK higher education and its standards and principles, and the UK Higher Education Credit System were explained.

The delegation from the University of Northampton comprises faculty members, including Maggie Anderson - Academic Programme Manager, Kate Exall - Senior Lecturer in Law LLB, Rani Kaur - Senior Lecturer in Management BAM/ MBA, Alexander Lawson - Assessment and Quality Coordinator Law - LLM, Kelly Ann Cannon - Lecturer in Law, LLM, and Heather Yovanoff - Academic Programme Development Manager.