SHC moved against illegal soap factories in Baldia

A petition was filed in the Sindh High Court seeking action against illegal animal barn and soap manufacturing factories in the Baldia Town area.

Petitioner Mohammad Tanvir submitted that some private persons were involved in setting up illegal animal barn and soap manufacturing which were causing environmental hazard in the area. He submitted that animal dung and effluent were being discharged in the sewerage lines which had damaged the sewerage system of the area.

He submitted that mosquitoes and flies were in abundance over the garbage which was causing various diseases among people, especially children, women and elderly persons. He said that health and municipal authorities were not taking action against illegal soap manufacturing workshops and animal barns despite several applications. The court was requested to direct health and municipal authorities to take action against them and remove the factories from residential areas of Baldia Town.