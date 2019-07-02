close
Wed Jul 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 3, 2019

SHC moved against illegal soap factories in Baldia

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
July 3, 2019

A petition was filed in the Sindh High Court seeking action against illegal animal barn and soap manufacturing factories in the Baldia Town area.

Petitioner Mohammad Tanvir submitted that some private persons were involved in setting up illegal animal barn and soap manufacturing which were causing environmental hazard in the area. He submitted that animal dung and effluent were being discharged in the sewerage lines which had damaged the sewerage system of the area.

He submitted that mosquitoes and flies were in abundance over the garbage which was causing various diseases among people, especially children, women and elderly persons. He said that health and municipal authorities were not taking action against illegal soap manufacturing workshops and animal barns despite several applications. The court was requested to direct health and municipal authorities to take action against them and remove the factories from residential areas of Baldia Town.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus