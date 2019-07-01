Meeting with PM: MPA’s sons accused of firing at PML-N protesters

GUJRANWALA: Sons of a PML-N MPA are accused of opening fire at the PML-N workers, who protested outside their residence on Monday against the meeting of their father with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Hundreds of the PML-N workers staged a demonstration outside the house of MPA Ashraf Ali Ansari and his brother Younus Ansari over a news item about the MPA's meeting with the Prime Minister.

The situation turned violent when the protesters raised slogans against the MPA and his brother.

The protesters alleged the sons of the MPA opened fire at them, while MPA and his brother accused them of starting firing at the house and their guards had retaliated in self-defence.

The MPA accused PML-N MNA Khurram Dastgir Khan, MNA Usman Ibrahim and MPA Taufeeq Butt of organising the protest outside his house and firing at the house.

Reportedly, the firing was so intense that reporters, who were covering the protest, saved their lives by lying down on the ground and running away from the scene.

The police have arrested one demonstrator.

500 TEXTILE UNITES CLOSED: Some 500 textile units have been closed following new taxes on textile sector.

The textile units’ closure would result in joblessness of hundreds of thousands of labourers in few days.

Talking to reporters, Silk and Riyan Mills Association president Sheikh Naeem, trade leaders Qamar Ansari, Haji Asif Muzaffar and others said textile industry could not afford new taxes.

They urged the higher authorities concerned to withdraw new taxes otherwise their agitation would spread throughout the country.