close
Tue Jul 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
July 2, 2019

Man arrested over allegation of cheating public

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
July 2, 2019

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Monday arrested an accused Syed Noor Habib Shah over charges of cheating the public and allegedly looting approximately Rs48.784 million from innocent people fraudulently.

In a statement, NAB claimed that during the course of inquiry it was revealed that the accused in connivance with others got money from people promising them profits on investment. “The accused, after a few months, stopped paying profits and refused to return even the original invested money and disappeared,” the statement said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus