Man arrested over allegation of cheating public

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Monday arrested an accused Syed Noor Habib Shah over charges of cheating the public and allegedly looting approximately Rs48.784 million from innocent people fraudulently.

In a statement, NAB claimed that during the course of inquiry it was revealed that the accused in connivance with others got money from people promising them profits on investment. “The accused, after a few months, stopped paying profits and refused to return even the original invested money and disappeared,” the statement said.