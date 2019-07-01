GCU, Chinese Academy of Sciences sign MoU

LAHORE: Government College University (GCU) Lahore and Research Center of Functional Polymer Materials, the Technical Institute of Physics and Chemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences, China signed an MoU here on Monday.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah and Director Research Centre of Functional Polymer Materials, the Technical Institute of Physics and Chemistry, CAS, Prof Dr Dayong Wu signed the accord at a ceremony organised by the GCU Directorate of Academic Planning and External Links (AP&EL) at the University’s Syndicate Committee.

GCU Registrar Saboor Ahmad Khan, Director Research Prof Dr Ikram Ul Haq, Chemistry Department Chairman Prof Dr Ahmad Adnan, Dean Faculty of Engineering Prof Dr Riaz Ahmad and senior official of CAS, China were also present.

According the MoU, both the institutes have agreed to share their research, academic data and publications and launch joint research programmes whereby they would support students and faculty members from each other’s institute. They also agreed to hold joint training workshop to edify the skills of their faculty members. They have also consented for exchange of faculty and researchers in different disciplines. Later, the delegation visited the various departmental laboratories.

Daycare centre: Government College University (GCU) has established a daycare centre for children of its staff and faculty members at a newly-constructed building on the campus. GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah inaugurated the centre, which has state of art facilities to accommodate more than 24 children at a time.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Shah said GCU had established this daycare centre from its own resources and without any external help. “Previously, it was very difficult for the female staff, to leave their children back home or in private day care centers,” the VC said.

GCU Quality Enhancement Cell Director Ms Iram Sohail expressed her gratitude to the Vice Chancellor, saying that the university’s female staff had been demanding this facility for the last many years. GCU Registrar Mr Saboor Ahmed Khan, Campus Engineer Shahid Hussain Abro and members of Works Committee attended the inauguration ceremony of daycare centre.