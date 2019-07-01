Man hit to death by rickshaw

LAHORE: A 34-year-old man was killed by a speeding rickshaw in the Garden Town police limits here on Monday.

Police handed over the body to victim’s family after completing legal formalities. The victim has been identified as Adnan Tahir. Rescue 1122 official said the victim was on his way on a bike when a speeding rickshaw hit him.

As a result, he received multiple injuries and died on the spot. Rescue 1122 shifted the victim to hospital where doctors pronounced him as brought dead. Police reached the scene and started investigation.

Autopsy: An initial autopsy report of a 14-year-old maid has suggested that the victim had died due to suffocation in Ichra. The marks of torture were also found on her arms. Police registered a case against the accused including Ch Manzoor advocate. The victim Mobeen was found hanged at the house of Ch Manzoor. The accused claimed that she had committed suicide. However, victim’s father alleged that his daughter was killed by the landlord. Further investigation is under way.

rewarded: The Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), BA Nasir, distributed cash rewards worth Rs 1.6 million among 699 cops of Lahore police along with commendation certificates.

Main award distribution ceremony was held at CCPO office. CCPO BA Nasir was the chief guest while DIG Operations Ashfaq Ahmed Khan, DIG Security Imran Ahmer, DIG Investigations Inam Waheed, SSP Admin Athar Waheed, SSP (IAB) Faisal Mukhtar and SP legal Sh Asif were present.

Ninety-one officers of CCPO office, 164 officers and jawans of operation division, 315 officers and jawans of investigation division, 129 officers and jawans of security division got get cash prizes and commendation certificates. Ten wardens of City Traffic Police got cash rewards. The CCPO extended his felicitations to the reward wining cops of Lahore Police and admired their good performance. “It is not amount of reward that matters but confidence of police department upon you is more important”, said the CCPO.

"Enhance your working capacity after securing awards. Departmental prizes are meant for officers and jawans of police and we would continue awarding our brilliant cops, he said.

found dead: An 80-year-old man, who had contracted second marriage a month ago, died under mysterious circumstances in the Chung police limits here on Monday.

Police removed the body to morgue. The victim has been identified as Din Muhammad of Bhatta Pind. On the day of the incident, the victim was found dead in a room. Police reached the scene after being informed and collected evidences.

LGH OPD CATCHES FIRE: A fire erupted at the OPD of Lahore General Hospital due to short-circuit. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

MS Dr Salahuddin said the fire had erupted in an AC due to short-circuit which was controlled timely by the fire service of Rescue 1122.