Traffic police impose Rs2.1m fines on first day of helmet drive

The Karachi traffic police on Monday imposed a total fine of Rs2,100,150 during the first day of campaign against motorcyclists not wearing helmets in the city.

Apart from fining motorcyclists, the Karachi traffic police also impounded 8,647 motorcycles and issued 14,001 challans. According to a spokesperson for the Karachi traffic police, the District South traffic police impounded 2,466 motorcycles, imposed a total fine of Rs520,800 and issued 3,472 challans, while the City traffic police impounded 1,272 motorcycles with a Rs261,900 fine and 1,746 challans.

The District Central traffic police impounded 1,313 motorcycles, imposed a fine of Rs381,000 and issued 2540 challans. As many as 1,451 motorcycles were impounded by the District East traffic police, which imposed a fine of Rs352,350 and issued 2,349 challans. The District Korangi traffic police impounded 705 motorcycles, fined various riders Rs144,450 and issued 963 challans.

The District West traffic police impounded 858 motorcycles, imposing a fine of Rs289,950 and serving 1,933 challans while the District Malir traffic police impounded 609 motorcycles, imposed a fine of Rs149,700 and issued 998 challans.

The spokesperson said Traffic DIG Javed Ali Mehar initiated a campaign at the SSP Traffic South Karachi Camp Office in the Metropole area against motorcyclists who did not wear helmets. He also briefed the media on the campaign.

DIG Mehar had also warned rickshaw drivers last week that the traffic police would initiate action against their violations of various traffic rules. He said that in order to ensure that the traffic laws were followed, he had planned various campaigns that would be implemented in phases.

The DIG said he had issued strict directions to the senior superintendents of police of all the districts of the traffic police as well as lower-level officials, including DSPs and section officers of kiosks, to ensure full implementation of traffic laws.