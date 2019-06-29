Budget not passed but bulldozed: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari Saturday said Budget 2019-2020 was not passed but bulldozed.

In a brief talk with newsmen outside the Parliament House, when a journalist sought his comments on the passage of budget, Zardari said it [budget] had been bulldozed.

Asked if the passage of budget was not the opposition’s failure, he said a selected government came into power after being selected.

“How I can make them understand?”

He also condemned the National Assembly resolution against the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his remarks against Speaker Asad Qaiser.

“I condemn the ruling against him. If he truly runs the House as speaker, he is acceptable to us, but if he acts as a ‘selected speaker’, then he will face the same reaction,” he said. Zardari said if the National Assembly speaker acted like a ‘selected’ one, then the opposition would not sit in the assembly and he could run the house without the opposition.

He said it was arranged through a planning, as all of them were busy pleasing each other. “Some want to become prime minister and some minister,” he added.

After having talked to reporters, he was handed over to the NAB Rawalpindi officials by the sergeant-at-arms.