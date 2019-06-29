Govt urged to include daily wagers in EOBI scheme

KARAK: Leaders of Workers Welfare Union, Karak chapter, have demanded the government to include daily wage workers in the Employees Old-Age Benefit Institution (EOBI) and demanded legislation for them in the National Assembly.

The demand was made at a meeting of the union here on Saturday. On the occasion, the patron-in-chief of the union Zafar Iqbal Saif Khattak, general secretary Gul Janan and legal advisor of the union Qadir Shireen Khattak advocate stated that there were 50 million daily wagers working in sectors other than mining and industries. They claimed that they were not included in the pension of EOBI scheme. They demanded that they should be given privileges as given to the mining and industrial workers to bring the daily wagers to the mainstream. They argued that they were working hard but not included in the workers list, which was a sheer injustice on the part of the government. They demanded that their daily wages should also be fixed by the government like the wages of the workers of mining and industries.