Sun Jun 30, 2019
Excise dept meets Rs3.3b target

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
June 30, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department, KP, has achieved its target of Rs3.3 billion just a day before closing of fiscal year 2018-19. Through a statement, Syed Zafar Ali Shah, secretary excise and taxation, said that cent percent target achievement was something unachievable in the last three years track record of the department. He termed the success as team and hard work of all the department employees. “Keeping in view financial constraints of the province, excise department even worked on weekends to make hundred percent of the recovery from the defaulters.

