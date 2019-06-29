British-Iranian ends 15-day hunger strike in Tehran jail

LONDON: A British-Iranian mother jailed in Tehran since 2016 on sedition charges she denies has ended her hunger strike after 15 days, her husband said Saturday.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe´s husband, Richard Ratcliffe, told BBC Radio that his wife had eaten some porridge with apple and banana.

“I´m relieved because I wouldn´t have wanted her to push it much longer,” said Ratcliffe, who also went without food for 15 days in solidarity with his wife. Ratcliffe had spent much of that time picketing Iran´s embassy in London, urging whoever is to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May to make his wife´s case a priority.