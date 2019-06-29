Bahawalpur, Peshawar in Blind Cricket Trophy final

LAHORE: Bahawalpur and Peshawar reached in the final of A.S. Ali Pentangular Blind Cricket Trophy 2019 being held in Abbottabad.

On the fifth day Saturday, last two league matches of 11th Edition of the tournament were played today. Bahawalpur with 4 wins and Peshawar with 3 wins qualified for the Final. The final will take place at Abbottabd Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

In the first match of the day, Bahawalpur beat Lahore by 80 runs at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium. In the morning, Lahore won the toss and asked Bahawalpur to bat first. Matiullah’s fabulous bowling spell caused early damage to Bahawalpur. His six wickets haul restricted Bahawalpur to 290 runs all out in 31.1 overs. Moeen Aslam was the top scorer with 52 runs while Usman made 49 runs and Muhammad Arshad remained unbeaten on 48 runs.

Lahore in reply also didn’t perform well with the bat and were all out on 210 runs in 28.2 overs. Amir Ishfaq showed some resistance with 40 runs. Matiullah scored 34 runs. Mujeeb-ur-Rehman took 3 wickets, Usaman and Shahzaib claimed 1 wicket each. Matiullah for his all-round performance got the man of the match award.

In the second match of the day, Peshawar defeated Islamabad by nine wickets at the Hazara University, Mansehra ground. Islamabad won the toss and elected to bat first. Peshawar was in a must win situation to reach in the final and they bowled beautifully and limited Islamabad to 247 runs all out in 37 overs. Anees Javed again tried to rescued Islamabad with the innings 69 runs and Tayyab Jabbar supported him well with 61 runs. Haroon Khan and Mohsin Khan took 3 wickets each.

Peshawar in reply chased the target with comfort in 21 overs for the loss of only 1 wicket. Haroon Khan shined with the bat and made unbeaten 125* runs, Sanaullah got out after scoring 62 runs. Anees Javed took 1 wicket. Later, Haroon Khan was named the man of the match.