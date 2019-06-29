close
Sun Jun 30, 2019
AFP
June 30, 2019

Pradeep out of WC with chicken pox

Sports

CHESTER-LE-STREET, United Kingdom: Sri Lanka’s faltering World Cup campaign suffered a fresh blow on Saturday as paceman Nuwan Pradeep was ruled out for the remainder of the tournament with chickenpox.

Seamer Kasun Rajitha will take the place of Pradeep, who took five wickets in his three outings, including one in his team’s surprise win over England.

“Fast bowler Pradeep has been infected with chickenpox, which has ruled him out of further participation in the event,” the International Cricket Council said in a statement.

