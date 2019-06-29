close
Sun Jun 30, 2019
June 30, 2019

Metro subsidy

June 30, 2019

When the Metro Bus Service first started we were told that the ticket would only be Rs20. We were also told that the actual cost was Rs80. The PTI government in Punjab has allowed an increase of only Rs10, whereas the Punjab Mass Transit Authority had recommended an increase of Rs30. It seems the PTI government is following the same practice as the PML-N.

The government of Punjab is paying a subsidy of Rs12 billion, which means that the general public is paying extra taxes. When will this mindset change? This Rs12 billion could be better spent on health and education.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos, Islamabad

