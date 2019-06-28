Babat spins Malik Associates to victory

KARACHI: Left-arm spinner Babat Khan claimed four wickets to help Malik Associates defeat Shalimar CC by 20 runs in their first match of the 3rd Champions Trophy T20 League here on Thursday night.

Batting first, Malik Associates scored 167 all out in their allotted 20 overs. Ubaid Khan (45) hit six boundaries and one six in his 20-ball knock. Gulzar Ali also batted well for his 31 off 15 balls.

Leg-spinner Ejaz Ahmed claimed 3-26, while fellow spinner Sheraz Ahmed took 3-32. In response, Shalimar CC were restricted to 147-9 in 20 overs. Man of the Match Babat bowled superbly and claimed 4-32. Naved Baloch (2-20) and Bahadur Ali (2-23) also bowled well. Ahmed Abdul Malik top-scored for Shalimar CC with 26 off 18 balls.