close
Fri Jun 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
June 28, 2019

NAB recovers Rs326b from corrupt: chairman

Islamabad

A
APP
June 28, 2019

Islamabad : National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, Thursday said the anti-corruption watch dog has so far recovered record Rs326 billion and deposited in the national exchequer.

Speaking in ‘Khulli Ketchery’, held every last Thursday of a month, he said NAB was utilising all available resources to recover the looted money in Mudarba and Musharka scandals.

He said NAB was taking concerted efforts to arrange the return of looted money in Mudarba and Musharka scandals.

He said as many as 43 suspects of the scandals have already been arrested.

While other cases of such nature were at different stages of hearing in various accountability courts.

NAB chairman listened public complaints patiently in ‘Khuli Ketchery’ and issued orders to resolve the same.

The complainants lauded chairman’s commitment to eradicate the menace of corruption from the country.

He said Gallup and Gillani survey said 59 per cent have lauded the efforts of NAB for eradication of corruption.

They said NAB chairman has already transformed the bureau into a vibrant institution in last 18 months due to serious efforts of corruption eradication.

International and national rating agencies has already acknowledged this in their reports.

NAB chairman directed officers of the bureau to computerise people’s complaints, inform the complainant about the status of their respective complaints and also convey resolution of the problem also.

He directed officers deal the complainants with respect, besides ensuring to uphold their self-respect. He warned stern action in case of laxity.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus