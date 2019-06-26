Arrangements for Haj pilgrims discussed

LAHORE: Prior to formal inauguration of Haj flight operation on July 4, a meeting was held at Allama Iqbal International Airport here on Wednesday.

Chief Operating Officer/Airport Manager Nazir Ahmed Khan chaired the meeting held to discuss the arrangements and facilities to be provided at the airport to help and guide the intending haj pilgrims.

Deputy Airport Manager Anwar Zia and the officers of ASF, Pak Army, FIA, ANF, Customs, Cantt assistant commissioner and SP were also present. The arrangements for haj operation 2019 were decided and it was finalised that the haj operation will be carried out from the main terminal building of Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, like the previous year.

Different other decisions were also taken regarding provision of improved services to the intending pilgrims. The facilities of first aid, ablution and prayer area, clean drinking water in line with services by Civil Aviation Authority would be provided to them.