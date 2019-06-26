Deputy speaker wants motorway police to control reckless driving

Sindh Assembly Deputy Speaker Rehana Laghari has written a letter to the National Highways and Motorway Police’s inspector general to draw his attention to the recurring accidents on the Karachi-Hyderabad motorway because of reckless driving.

In her letter, Laghari said dozens of citizens, including both the drivers and passengers, were killed, severely injured or crippled while travelling between Karachi and Hyderabad due to reckless driving and violations of traffic rules. She pointed out there was no proper mechanism to check the speed of vehicles on the Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M9).

The deputy speaker said the motorway police’s patrol on the road had been ineffective and their system to check the speed of vehicles by cameras was not producing results, due to which reckless driving continued on the highway and violations of traffic rules were a common sight and this all posed dangers to the lives of travellers.

She asked the motorway IG to take serious action to stop the violations of traffic rules on the motorway so that precious lives could be saved from fatal accidents.