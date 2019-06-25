Miandad for team effort from players

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan enter a decisive phase of their World Cup campaign with Wednesday’s match against New Zealand in Birmingham, former great Javed Miandad wants a collective effort from the players.

Talking to ‘The News’ on Tuesday, Miandad said all players should stand up to the challenge. “Forget about individual records; rather concentrate on what should be done to help the team defeat New Zealand.”

The former Test captain said it was time for the batsmen to show responsibility. “What I want from top Pakistan batsmen is to show responsibility,” he said. “The difference between Pakistan and other top teams is the performance of the leading batsmen. Look at Kane Williamson, Joe Root, David Warner and Shakib Al Hasan. Not only are they their respective team’s leading run-getters, they are also consistent and take along the whole side with them when it comes to the total.

“That element of responsibility is missing from the Pakistan side. Time has come for someone from the top to rise up to the challenge. When you get fifty to sixty, don’t feel you have done your job, one or two players need hundreds and play a long innings.”

Miandad said Edgbaston’s pitch usually favours batting. “Runs on the board are important when deciding to bat first. Otherwise, it would be difficult to contain the unbeaten New Zealand. If Kiwis bat first, don’t allow them to score more than 230. Pakistan are not good in chasing.” Miandad was furious on coach Mickey Arthur, saying he should concentrate on getting the best out of the players rather than giving irresponsible statements.

“Don’t utter such childish statements. God forbid if Pakistan fail to qualify for the semi-finals, you as coach will be more responsible. Players’ individual performance comes next.”

Miandad feared that Arthur was preparing ground for the worst. “He is trying to get sympathies. He is clever and wants to play with our emotions. So instead of indulging in useless talk, try to prepare the team for important matches. The responsibility of coaches and trainers is to work on players’ weaknesses. Nothing has been done in this regard.

“Pakistan has dropped no less than 14 catches so far in the World Cup and that is alarming. That is a clear indication as how hard the coaches have worked on the players. I fear that lack of practice resulted in such a huge number of dropped catches.”

Miandad’s advice to the Pakistan team for the New Zealand match: “Try to build the innings in phases. Take every phase seriously and try to achieve a target you have set for yourself.”