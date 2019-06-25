Plane makes emergency landing at Multan airport

MULTAN: A plane coming from United Arab Emirates made an emergency landing after a bird struck at the Multan International Airport on Tuesday. According to the spokesman for the Civil Aviation Authority, all the passengers remained safe and secure. The CAA spokesperson said that a bird collided with the plane’s engine, which caused emergency landing. He said that a special team of experts would arrive from the UAE on Wednesday (today) for technical inspection of the plane. The plane would leave for UAE after complete technical inspection, the spokesperson added.