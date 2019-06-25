Japanese ambassador meets PA speaker

Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi on Tuesday said the PTI and PML-Q were committed to promoting democracy in the country. Talking to Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda who visited the Punjab Assembly along with his wife, the speaker said the government was committed to steering the country out of the problems like poverty whereas it wanted to provide facilities of health and education to its citizens on priority. He added that Pakistan attached great importance to its relationship with Japan.