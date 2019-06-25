close
Wed Jun 26, 2019
June 26, 2019

Rising prices

Newspost

 
June 26, 2019

The government has increased the prices of everything like medicines, cosmetics, groceries, electricity and gas bills, etc but among all these things, medicines are more essential than others.

When I took all the medicines available at my home and I scanned their QR codes I found out that almost 85-90 percent medicines were copies. Patients spend a huge part of their wealth on health checks and medication but still get low quality pills, tablets, syrups, injections and other medicines. Why isn’t there any check and balance? This is a matter of people’s health so I appeal to our government to please look onto this issue before it gets even more severe.

Hasnain Ali Bhutto

Ghotki

