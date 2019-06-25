Sindh Rescue and Medical Services launched

KARACHI: Sindh Rescue and Medical Services (SRMS), a project of Government of Sindh, in collaboration with Aman Health Care Services, was formally launched at the Sindh Secretariat today.

Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, Minister for Health and Population, Government of Sindh inaugurated the new ambulances marking the official launch of Karachi’s first ever government backed, free of cost, life-saving ambulance service. The government of Sindh had initiated its formal support to Aman Ambulances, which was operating with a fleet of 60 ambulances, in October 2018. During this period 74,776 life-saving interventions were made and 11 babies were deliverered inside the ambulances, which now bear the emblem of Government of Sindh and are branded as Sindh Rescue and Medical Services. The provincial government intends to incrementally expand the fleet to 200 to cater to the 20 million population of this megapolis.

A successful project by the name of Sindh Peoples Ambulance Service is already underway in Thatta and Sujawal with 25 life-saving ambulances since 2017. During the last two years, 51,120 lifesaving interventions were made, including delivery of 151 babies in the ambulances enroute to the health facilities.

Reiterating government’s endeavour towards exemplary public service, Pechuho said we have achieved “today a great milestone for the people of Karachi and fruition of Sindh government’s unwavering efforts to facilitate the citizens. We look forward to expanding this lifesaving ambulance service to all districts of Sindh at the earliest.” The CEO, Aman Foundation, Mujahid Khan said “we are very excited to continue working with the Sindh Government for setting up world class emergency medical services in Karachi and Sindh.”

The Sindh Rescue and Medical Services ambulances will continue to be run by the able team of Aman Health Care Services. The ambulance service is available by dialling 1021. As in the past the service will prioritize critical and lifesaving interventions across Karachi.