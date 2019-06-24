close
Tue Jun 25, 2019
June 25, 2019

COAS meets UK chief of defence staff

June 25, 2019

LONDON: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was greeted by Britain’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Sir Nick Carter on Monday when a delegation level strategic dialogue held between both generals.

Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted that UK General Sir Nick Carter received COAS Bajwa. He also expressed that session of delegation level strategic dialogue was held where geo-strategic environment and bilateral military cooperation was emphasised between Pakistan and the United Kingdom. COAS visited UK MoD where CDS UK Gen Sir Nick Carter received him. --

