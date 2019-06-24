CM directs district admins to finalise master plans

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed all the district administrations in the province to finalise master plans for the respective districts highlighting missing facilities and issues to be used as a yardstick for allocation of resources in the future.

Chairing a progress review meeting of the district administrations with regard to implementing government directives on Monday, he said that pragmatic steps should be undertaken for initiating public forums at the tehsil level so that grievances of the people could be addressed at the grassroots level.

Chief Secretary Saleem Khan, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah and all commissioners and deputy commissioners attended the meeting. The participants were briefed on the performance of the district administrations during the last four months.

The chief minister said the performance evaluation of all commissioners and deputy commissioners would be held periodically and those officers found negligent in duties would be proceeded against as per law. He appreciated the performance of deputy commissioner Khyber for implementing government directives.

The chief minister directed the deputy commissioners of the merged districts to increase public engagements and undertake efforts for the solution of grievances of the people at their doorsteps.

Earlier, the chief minister was informed that 276 polythene bags factories and wholesale outlets had been shut down while over 70,000 kg of polythene bags confiscated and a fine of Rs1.25 million fine imposed. Mahmood Khan said that after the successful completion of the crackdown against polythene bags in the province, a similar campaign would be launched against plastic bottles, which were major contributors to environmental pollution.

He was informed that during the past four months, 941.35 kanal of land, worth Rs1.4 billion, has been retrieved from illegal occupants in which 192 kanal of land was recovered in Khyber district alone, followed by 136.5 kanal in Dera Ismail Khan and 98 kanal in Hangu.

Similarly, the meeting was informed that 109 public forms were held from March to May throughout the province in which 1205 issues were addressed on the spot whereas 1490 issues were referred to Pakistan Citizens Portal. The chief minister directed the district administrations to hold at least one public forum a month. The chief minister was also briefed on the complaints registered by citizens on the Pakistan Citizens Portal. The meeting was told that during the past four months, 57,389 litres of adulterated milk was discarded whereas Rs2.5 million fine was imposed on people involved in selling the adulterated milk.