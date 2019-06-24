People to protest suspension of potable water supply

MANSEHRA: The residents of Safada and neighbouring villages have threatened to take to the streets to protest the suspension of potable water for the last couple of weeks by the Public Health Department.

“There is acute water shortage not only in our neighbourhood council but also in the surrounding village councils for the last couple of weeks as the Public Health Department suspended water supply for the last couple of weeks,” Basharat Ali Swati, the nazim village council Safada told reporters on Monday.

He said that people of Safada and many other villagers were also facing the same situation. “When we approached the Public Health Department they said that owing to low voltage, the water supply in rural parts of district has not been operational for the last couple of weeks,” said Swati.

He said they would hold a protest demonstration and block the main road to traffic indefinitely if the Public Health Department didn’t ensure water supply to Safada and other villages.