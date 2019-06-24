Initiatives taken toprotect rights of workers: minister

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan chaired 142nd meeting of governing body of Punjab Employees Social Security Institutions (PESSI) at his office.

Provincial Secretary Labour Sarah Aslam, PESSI Commissioner Saqib Manan and other members of the body were there. The commissioner briefed the minister about the important points of the meeting.

The minister said federal and Punjab governments have presented a public-friendly and balanced budget in assemblies. PTI government has changed the fate of Labour Department in just first nine months.

He said besides all tall claims, last corrupt government had ruined the department to fulfill their political interests. We are taking revolutionary initiatives to protect the basic rights of workers. IT project to take this department totally on automation is in last touches. Steps for the welfare of workers are being appreciated on national level. He said all new laws and labour policy were being implemented hundred percent for the first time in Punjab. Amendment in the law of Punjab Employees Social Security Institutions was also discussed.

Nigerian delegation visits DG health office: On the invitation of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid and Director General Health Services Dr Haroon Jahangir, a 16-member Nigerian delegation visited DG Health Services office. Dr Saeed Ghuman, Dr Shahnaz Naeem, Dr Khalid and Dr Yad-ullah were also there.

Dr Haroon briefed the delegation about the initiatives of government of Punjab to facilitate patients. He briefed them about healthcare service delivery, anti-polio campaign, universal health coverage, role of blood donation agencies, health budget and specially health policies.

The delegation appreciated the efforts of minister to facilitate patients in government hospitals. Nasir Deen Usman leaded the Nigerian delegation. The DG health services said, on the directions of Dr Yasmeen, we were making sure maximum facilitation to the patients. We are trying to ensure facilitation of patients in government hospitals according to the international standard.