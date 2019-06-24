Woman commits suicide, man killed in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A woman committed suicide while a man was killed and five others sustained injuries when two rival groups exchanged fire in separate incidents here on Monday.

The wife of one Mohammad Naseer, who was on way to Mahandri bazaar for shopping along with her husband allegedly jumped into Kunhar River. The search for the body was going on till filing the news report.

According to eyewitness, the woman suddenly jumped into the river as she reached the bridge. The divers, according to locals, were making efforts to search her body. In another incident, Mohammad Naveed was killed and five others were injured in a firing incident. The rival groups exchanged fire at a wedding ceremony over a petty issue.

The injured were taken to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced Mohammad Naveed dead. Three of the five injured were referred to Ayub Medical Complex for being critical.

Also, seven tourists, including women and children, sustained injuries when a speeding truck hit a pickup vehicle in Chatterplain. The injured tourists hailing from Rawalpindi were on the way to Naran when the vehicle met an accident. The head of the family, Mohammad Munir, told reporters that they were on the way to Naran when the truck hit their vehicle and seven members of his family, including him, suffered injuries.