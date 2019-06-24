close
Mon Jun 24, 2019
June 25, 2019

Gen Bajwa talks military ties with Gen Carter

A
APP
June 25, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday visited United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence where he was received by UK Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Sir Nick Carter.Session of delegation level strategic dialogue was held to discuss geo-strategic environment and bilateral military cooperation, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor said on his official Twitter handle.

