Pak Navy ship ASLAT receives warm welcome at Port Salalah of Oman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) ASLAT with embarked AL-43 helicopter visited Port Salalah of Oman as part of overseas deployment for Regional Maritime Security Patrols (West) in North Arabian Sea, says a press release on Sunday.

Deployment of PNS ASLAT is primarily focused on ensuring safety and security of international shipping in these waters. PNS ASLAT is front line warship of Pakistan Navy Fleet & fourth ship of Sword Class frigate project; built at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works.

The ship is fitted with state of the art weapons and sensors, capable of undertaking wide range of maritime operations in multi threat environment.

Upon its arrival at the port, the ship was given a warm welcome by the officials of Royal Navy of Oman (RNO). Defence Attaché of Pakistan at Muscat was also present at the occasion.

During stay at Salalah port, the Commanding Officer PNS ASLAT, Captain Shafiq Ur Rehman PN separately called on Commanding Officer Salalah Naval Unit and Commander 11 infantry Brigade. During meetings, the commanding officer, conveyed sincere regards from Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of the Naval Staff to the Royal Navy of Oman & Omani people and highlighted that visit of PNS ASLAT is a manifestation of the multifaceted long term collaboration that exists between the two navies.

A reception was also held onboard PNS ASLAT. Athar Salman, Deputy Head of Mission of Pakistan at Muscat, graced the occasion as chief guest.

The reception was attended by officers of the Sultans Armed Forces, DA (China) and Commanding Officer of PLA (Navy) Ship XIAN and prominent Pakistani expatriates. Later, the ship was opened to the visitors during which officers & men from Sultan’s Armed Forces and a large number of members of Pakistani expatriate community visited the ship.

In the last part of its visit, PNS ASLAT conducted joint exercises with RNO ship and upon culmination of the same, the ship resumed its role in Regional Maritime Security Patrols (West) in the North Arabian Sea. Pakistan and Oman are tied in eternal bonds of religion and brotherhood. The visit by PNS ASLAT will further enhance Pakistan Navy’s bilateral relations with Royal Navy of Oman in diverse avenues.