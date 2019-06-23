Qatari Emir shows interest in Pak energy sector, food import

ISLAMABAD: Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani has expressed his desire to further solidify the economic content of bilateral relations and evinced keen interest in enhanced bilateral collaboration in Pakistan’s energy sector as well as import of food items from the country.

He expressed his interest during a meeting with President Arif Alvi at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Sunday, wherein both the countries agreed to continue working closely for regional peace and stability while taking note of the progress achieved in Afghan peace talks.

The Qatari Emir arrived here on Saturday on two-day visit along with a high-powered delegation, on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan. During the wide-ranging talks in “a warm and cordial atmosphere” bilateral relations and regional issues were covered.

Al Thani offered assistance in building Pakistan’s tourism potential through more Qatari investments and technical support in the hospitality industry. Expressing satisfaction at the pace of recruitment of manpower from Pakistan, the Emir underlined Qatar’s desire to import additional workers as well as trained security personnel from Pakistan.

The president complimented the Emir for his astute leadership, which enabled Qatar to make major strides in energy, tourism, aviation and construction sectors. In the regional context, the president lauded Qatar’s role in promoting efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan, which was a notable contribution to regional peace. The president admired Qatar’s efforts to promote world sports.

Taking note of 70 per cent increase in Pakistan’s exports to Qatar following direct linkage between Karachi and Hamad Ports, the president underlined the importance of increased volume of bilateral trade and enhancing and diversifying Pakistan’s exports to Qatar. He also focused on potential for enhanced Qatari investments in diverse fields and the prospects of further employment of Pakistani workers in Qatar.

The Emir thanked the government and leadership of Pakistan for the invitation and hospitality, acknowledged the sacrifices made by Pakistan in fight against terrorism.In a special investiture ceremony, the president conferred upon Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the highest civil award, Nishan-e-Pakistan, for his outstanding contribution to the enhancement of Pakistan-Qatar relations. The ceremony was followed by a banquet lunch hosted by the President of Pakistan in the honour of the visiting dignitary and his entourage.

Afterwards the Qatari Emir left upon the conclusion of two-day official visit. The Qatari Emir and his delegation was seen off by Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari and other high civil and military officials at the Nur Khan Airbase.

Prior to his departure, the Emir of Qatar was briefed by the Pakistan Air Force officials about the JF-17 Thunder aircraft. The Qatari Emir took keen interest in the multi-role fighter aircraft.

During his visit, the two sides discussed ways and means of building a robust and mutually beneficial economic partnership. Pakistan and Qatar also signed MoUs/agreements for enhanced bilateral cooperation in different areas.