Mon Jun 24, 2019
A
APP
June 24, 2019

Procurement of luxury vehicles disallowed

Islamabad

Islamabad : Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed has stopped the civic body for procurement of luxury vehicles from Islamabad highway project.

Traditionally, CDA purchases luxury vehicles during each engineering project which were under the uses of the CDA officers now the incumbent management has decided to do away with the provision of procurement of luxury vehicles, a press release said here.

During the highway project CDA had purchased seven vehicles but Chairman CDA has decided to forgo this provision and divert the availability of funds for development works or procurement of ambulance to establish a trauma centre on the highway.

It is pertinent to mention there was provision for purchase a fortuner luxury vehicle during this project.

The chairman also directed member engineering that in future no luxury vehicle should be included in any project.

