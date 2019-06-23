Governor’s wifeannounces girls guide awareness campaign

LAHORE: Punjab governor’s wife and president of Punjab Girls Guide Association (PGGA), Parveen Sarwar, on Sunday announced initiating girls guide awareness campaign across the province.

Addressing a meeting of the association here at Governor’s House, she said girls would be offered courses regarding beautician, medical first aid, self-defence, table setting and decoration, social ethics, effective communication skills and collaboration.

Parveen Sarwar told the participants that during the awareness campaign, girls and women would be provided with opportunities enabling them to polish their abilities and become confident and law-abiding citizens of Pakistan.

"Our country cannot make progress without taking womenfolk on board in the development works. Girls guide training will facilitate women to better equip themselves with skills so that they can play a constructive role in the overall well-being of society,” she added.

Governor’s begum said that workshops, training camps and social welfare programmes would also be arranged to enlighten women about the relevance of the initiative in an effort to achieve the aims and objectives of the awareness campaign.

She said that Girls Guide was not just a movement but the name of enlightenment, knowledge, skillfulness, which had, since its inception, been contributing positively towards our society despite limited resources, asserting that the Father of the Nation had laid the foundation of the movement. "Today, it is a responsibility of all of us to take further the mission of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Insha Allah, I shall make sure that I play my part efficiently," she vowed. Salma Sajjad from Punjab Girls Guide Association, All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) President Kashif Mirza, Punjab Sports Department’s Assistant Director Raees Ahmad and Prof Khalida Ilyas also attended the meeting.