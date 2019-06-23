Faisalabad shopkeeper sets boy on fire

FAISALABAD: A shopkeeper here in Faisalabad doused a 12-year-old boy in petrol and set him on fire on Sunday, police confirmed. Police further said the man--identified as Asif --was arrested and investigation was under way. The incident occurred in Faisalabad’s Makkuana area, police said, adding that the child’s face and body were burnt. The boy was shifted to Allied Hospital. Asif, the shopkeeper, was arrested after the boy’s father filed a complaint with the police.