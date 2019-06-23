Pakistan, Qatar to boost cooperation in energy, tourism, hospitality industry

ISLAMABAD: Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Sunday met President Dr Arif Alvi at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in which both sides agreed to continue working closely for regional peace and stability while taking note of the progress achieved in the Afghan peace talks.

Sheikh Tamim arrived here on Saturday on a two-day visit heading a high-powered delegation on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The wide-ranging talks held in a warm and cordial atmosphere covered bilateral relations and regional issues. The president complimented Sheikh Tamim for his astute leadership, enabling Qatar to make major strides in energy, tourism, aviation and construction sectors. In the regional context, the president lauded Qatar’s role in promoting peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan, which was a notable contribution to regional peace.

The president admired Qatar’s efforts to promote world sports. Taking note of 70pc increase in Pakistan’s exports to Qatar following direct linkagebetween Karachi and Hamad Ports, the president underlined the importance of increased volume of bilateral trade and enhancing and diversifying Pakistan’s exports to Qatar. He also focused on potential for enhanced Qatari investments in diverse fields and prospects of further employment of Pakistani workers in Qatar.

The Emir of Qatar thanked the government and leadership of Pakistan for invitation and hospitality, and acknowledged the sacrifices made by Pakistan in fight against terrorism. He evinced keen interest in enhanced bilateral collaboration in the energy sector as well as import of food items from Pakistan.

He offered assistance in building Pakistan’s tourism potential through more Qatari investments and technical support in the hospitality industry. Expressing satisfaction over the pace of recruitment of manpower from Pakistan, Sheikh Tamim underlined Qatar’s desire to import 100,000 workers as well as trained security personnel from Pakistan.

Sheikh Tamim left Pakistan after conclusion of his two-day official visit. The Emir of Qatar and his delegation was seen off by Special Assistant to the PM on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari and other high civil and military officials at the Nur Khan airbase. Prior to his departure, he was briefed by the Pakistan Air Force officials about the JF-17 Thunder aircraft. He took keen interest in the multirole fighter aircraft.

Meanwhile, terming the visit of Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to Pakistan a great achievement of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said the impact of the visit would be seen in all fields.

In an exclusive talk with the PTV News, she appreciated the PM's initiatives and said his actions had proven his credibility worldwide. She said a joint working group had been formed and some targets, including the LNG and LPG, had been identified.

She said Qatar wanted to invest in the power sector to help address Pakistan’s energy problems. She expressed the hope that the Emir’s visit would enhance bilateral trade besides opening doors to more jobs for the Pakistani youth in Qatar.

She said the two countries had agreed to increase the number of Pakistani workers in Qatar eliminating the monopoly of India there in the IT sector. She said tourism industry development was the PM’s vision but it required a suitable infrastructure to attract tourists. Firdous said Pakistan and Qatar had agreed to take steps to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse areas including trade, energy, oil and gas exploration, tourism and defense.