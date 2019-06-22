Reference against Justice Faez Isa - Strong reaction on July 2 after consultation: Kanrani

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Amanullah Kanrani says Justice Qazi Faez Isa has become the Nelson Mandela of the judiciary and the apple of eye of the 220 million Pakistanis due to his courage, boldness and steadfastness.

He expressed these views in a statement issued on Saturday. Kanrani said the farce against Justice Isa has been exposed. He said the reference against Justice Isa has lost its worth and the hands will turn black if anybody touched its ashes. Kanrani expressed the hope that Justice Isa will succeed in the trial.

He said they had come to know through the media that the Supreme Judicial Court will hold the second hearing against the judges on July 2. He said they are in contact with lawyers countrywide and will announce an effective, strong reaction for July 2 with mutual consultation.