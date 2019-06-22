close
Sun Jun 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 23, 2019

Agriculture expo opens

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 23, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Agri Expo 2019 will give a new horizon and open new doors of opportunities for producer, exporter and companies indulging in agriculture business in this country, said Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial while inaugurating two days “Punjab Agri Expo 2019”. The event is being organised by Agriculture Department, Punjab to highlight the importance of fruits, vegetables and high value agriculture crops of country’s own produced at international level. Secretary Agriculture Wasif Khurshid along with high ups of Agriculture Department also attended the event. As many as 70 companies and more than 3,000 farmers and other stakeholders and 46 exhibitors of more than nine countries including Bahrain, Malaysia, Qatar, Russia, Tajikistan, Saudi Arabia, China, Iran and Indonesia joined the event. Malik Nauman further said Pakistan having all the resources was the preferred country where lots of investment opportunities were emerging to support the sustainability of quality food production and the government was fully committed to facilitate foreign investors with provision of technical services. On this occasion, Wasif said about 80 percent of the country’s foreign exchange originates from agriculture and Punjab contributes over 60 percent to this amount. Pakistan is ranked at 4th in the world for mango production and this event would be helpful to highlight vision of Agriculture Department for enhancing country’s exports. This mega event will be concluded today (Sunday).

