Sat Jun 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2019

Chitral-Garam Chashma Road inclusion in ADP demanded

National

PESHAWAR: Former provincial minister Salim Khan has asked the prime minister and chief minister KP to include Chitral-Garam Chashma Road in the annual development plan and allocate more funds for the development of Chitral district.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Salim Khan, who is also the president of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chitral, criticized the government for ignoring his native district.

