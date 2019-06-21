Chitral-Garam Chashma Road inclusion in ADP demanded

PESHAWAR: Former provincial minister Salim Khan has asked the prime minister and chief minister KP to include Chitral-Garam Chashma Road in the annual development plan and allocate more funds for the development of Chitral district.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Salim Khan, who is also the president of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chitral, criticized the government for ignoring his native district.