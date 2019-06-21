66th birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated

SUKKUR: The 66th birth anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was celebrated on Friday across Naudero, Larkana, Khairpur, Jacobabad, Ghotki, Shikarpur and other cities of the province.

The districts and divisional presidents organised the birth anniversary functions in which rich tributes were paid to the assassinated leader on her 66th birth anniversary on Friday. Cutting of birthday cakes was also done in these functions. A large number of PPP workers at Naudero recited the Holy Quran and offered Fateha for her eternal peace.

The PPP workers carried out rallies to mark the anniversary. They also staged a protest against the arrest of PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and MPA Faryal Talpur terming it political victimisation. In their speeches they said the mission of former prime minister ZA Bhutto was carried out by Benazir Bhutto and now it lies with Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto and Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari.