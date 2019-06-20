50 UoP students to get scholarships from Pakistan Baitul Mal

MINGORA: The Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with University of Swat (UoS) on Thursday.

The MoU was signed at the Kanju campus of the University of Swat.

Speaking on the occasion, Aon Abbas Bappi, Managing Director PBM, said that the MoU would entitle the University of Swat to receive scholarships worth Rs5 million for 50 needy students.

The PBM would also provide internship/admission to community work to the students of the University of Swat as per their degree requirement.

According to the MoU, PBM and UoS would jointly mark national and International days like Universal Children’s Day, International Women’s Day, International Thalassemia Day, World Blood Donor Day, International Day for Economic, Social Development and World AIDS Day.

“The University of Swat through their research scholars would carry out Impact Evaluation studies, Environmental and Social Systems Assessment, Impact Assessment of different programmes and poverty measurements to assess the processes and consequences of innovations in PBM on their request,” Aon Abbas Bappi explained.

University of Swat Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Jamal Khan, on the occasion, said that he hoped the PBM would continue its support to the university urged the MD to increase the number of scholarships in future. He added that this area had suffered a lot in the recent past and needed special attention of organisations like PBM.

“On behalf of the students of University of Swat, I am very grateful to the managing director for providing these scholarships to our students. I hope that these scholarships will help our students in pursuing their studies without any tension and worries for paying their fee,” the vice-chancellor added.