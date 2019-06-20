JUI-F to serve masses

BARA: Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) candidate for PK-107 Maulana Shamsuddin said on Thursday his party had decided to contest the elections in the tribal districts despite reservations over the merger into the province.

“The decision to merge the tribal areas was made in haste and tribal people were not taken into confidence,” he told a press conference at Bara Press Club, adding, the JUI-F wanted a separate province. He said the JUI-F didn’t want to create problems for the people and would contest the upcoming election in a befitting manner. Maulana Shamsuddin appealed to the people to vote for JUI-F candidates.

He also criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan for his remarks about the companions of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in his recent speech. “The premier must tender an apology,” he added.