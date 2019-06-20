Army chief in London on official visit

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in London on Thursday on an official visit, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet.
According to Maj-Gen Ghafoor, Gen Bajwa arrived at London, UK on official visit. He will interact with senior British civil-military leadership to discuss matters of mutual interest including evolving geo-strategic environment, defence and security.
