UNDP gives Rs45m for Khyber district uplift

BARA: The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in collaboration with the Islamic Relief Pakistan (IRP), has handed Rs45 million cheque to the administration of Khyber district for the development activities.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Jamshed Khan, Planning Officer Faridullah Burki and UNDP representative Haseeb Khan attended the ceremony in Bara.

Speaking on the occasion, the ADC appreciated the services and uplift schemes launched for the betterment of the poverty-ridden people. He assured that the government would continue its support in this regard.

UNDP representative, Haseeb Khan, said that 467 men and 263 women were being imparted training and skills in different fields.

He added the organisation would provide assistance to 1,285 business community members to expand their businesses. The UNDP representative said about 250 people would be provided with financial support to revive their businesses.