18 arrested, nine cars recovered

The Capital City Police said 18 alleged criminals had been arrested and nine cars and 21 motorbikes recovered.

“We have launched a crackdown on street criminals and several gangs have been busted and scores of their members arrested during the last few months. Recently, during actions, the force has arrested 18 street criminals involved in lifting and snatching cars and motorbikes,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Zahoor Babar Afridi told a press conference at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines. The official said the Cantt and City divisions, as well as the Anti-Car Lifting Cell, did a great job in the crackdown.

“The Michini Gate police have arrested four lifters and snatchers and recovered 12 motorbikes from their hideouts.

The Hayatabad police arrested one Saeed alias Babu involved in tampering with engine and chassis numbers of cars and making fake

documents. Four cars and three bikes were recovered from him,” said the SSP operations.

The SSP said that other police stations also recovered bikes and cars snatched or lifted from their areas.

Besides, he added, the Anti-Car Lifting Cell recovered four cars and arrested six criminals including a receiver from Malakand, Shah Hussain.