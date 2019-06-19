Reference on Enver Sajjad

Islamabad: Ahmed Salim, a noted progressive writer and senior adviser, Education and Religious Diversity, SDPI, has said that late Dr Enver Sajjad’s play writings, short stories, fiction and novels reflected the true picture and stark realities of the society.

Mr Saleem was speaking at a “Reference to Pay Tribute to Dr Enver Sajjad,” organised here by Sustainable Development Policy Institute. Ahmed Salim said that there is need to acknowledge the work of our great literary personalities and apprise the new generation about their work and contribution. He said that Dr Sajjad’s contribution to the literature and progressive society cannot be ignored and will always be remembered.

Renowned Urdu poetess Kishwar Naheed eulogised the life-long struggle of Dr Sajjad particularly, during the martial law era when the writing of Dr Enver Sajjad and other literary critics and progressive writers could not get publish. She said that he wrote many prominent plays for Pakistan Television and had great contribution to the art and literature.

Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director, SDPI, said that sustainable development and sustainable societies cannot be accomplished and achieved without the contributions of such noted literary figures whose work cannot be ignored. He said that Dr Sajjad fought and struggled for social justice and equality in society through his writings and acting and his contribution cannot be ignored. He said now it is responsibility of the civil society to carry forward his work. Our young generation should familiarise with the endeavours and share of such great literary figures for their contribution to literature and society, he concluded.

Progressive intellectual and social commentator Dr Naazir Mahmood said that the versatile artistic and literary work of Dr Enver Sajjad stretched over at least half a century. He said Dr Sajjad was one of those progressive writers who always informed and warned the society through his writings about the forthcoming destructions and difficult times. He said his writings, particularly, ‘Chauraha’, ‘Janam Roop’, ‘Khushiyon Ka Bagh’, ‘Neeli’ Notebook, ‘Talash-e-Wajood’, ‘Zard Kunpal’ and ‘Rassi ki Zanjeer’ are the masterpieces, which are great contribution to the literature. The departure of such rare literary figure is a massive loss to our society, he added.

Fiction writer Hameed Shahid said the departure of Dr Enver Sajjad was a big tragedy for all of us who have many characters in one existence; an actor, a novelist, a practicing doctor of ‘Chuna Mandi’, a playwright, a fiction writer, a progressive and moderate personality, a political activist and a short story writer. His short stories, including Cinderella, ‘Pathar Lahoo aur Kutta’ and ‘Keekar’ have real ground assessment of the society which enhanced the interest and understanding of the readers about the socio-political reality of the society, he added.

Noted progressive writer Ishfaq Salim Mirza said that ‘Neeli’ Notebook describes real-life characters who were fighting in Russia against one of the most oppressive regimes in the world.

Dr Humaira, Urdu Editor and Research Fellow, SDPI, said that the message from the life long struggle of Dr Enver Sajjad is of peace and well-being of the society. She said Dr Sajjad not only touched the serious societal topics, but also his writings include the issues related to sustainable development. She pointed out that the short stories such as Keekar and Mujhay Saans Lainy Do shed light on the role and responsibilities of the society in keeping the safe and clean environment.